Georgia DOT suspends lane closures during Thanksgiving holiday

GEORGIA, USA (WGCL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes to ease Thanksgiving traffic congestion statewide.

The restrictions will take place from 6 a.m. November 25 to 5 a.m. November 30 to help reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.

“In order to provide a safer and less congested roadway, we are limiting construction-related lane closures,” said Georgia DOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock. “Although traffic volumes were down earlier this year due to COVID-19, unfortunately, fatalities on our roadways have been up. I urge drivers to watch your speed, put down your cell phones, be alert and make sure you and your passengers buckle-up. Let’s make this a happy Thanksgiving for all.”

While the road closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place.

Incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or click here.

