Man dies after falling from tree stand while hunting

ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) — A Hendersonville man died after a hunting accident in Cheatham County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.

Sumner County authorities received a call Sunday morning from relatives saying they had not heard from a 70-year-old man in three days. At that time, he had said that he was going hunting.

The TWRA was contacted to assist in the search on Cheatham Wildlife Management Area, an area the man was known to hunt. Cheatham WMA consists of more than 20,000 acres.

Friday was the last day of the first non-quota gun hunt on the area.

TWRA personnel located the truck belonging to the Hendersonville man and after searching the area discovered the man had fallen out of his tree stand while deer hunting and died. He was not wearing a fall restraint device at the time of the accident, according to the TWRA.

