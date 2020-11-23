Milwaukee Common Council to consider $9.7 million federal grant to hire 30 police officers

National & World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Common Council will consider accepting a $9.7 million federal grant to hire 30 police officers for the next three years Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the Milwaukee Police Department will be meeting virtually with BID/NID leaders to discuss the federal police grant on Monday.

