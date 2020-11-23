Wolf administration grant will help restore, improve portion of Codorus Creek in York City

National & World

YORK, Pa. (WPMT) — Thanks to a grant from the Wolf administration, a portion of the Codorus Creek in York City will be spruced up with a new kayak launch and fishing platform and other improvements, the state announced Monday.

An investment of $400,000 with the Redevelopment Authority of the County of York also will also support stream restoration, stream-bank stabilization, construction of nearly 2,000 feet of trail connecting to the Heritage Rail Trail and a parking area, and installation of storm-water management measures, the Wolf administration said in a press release.

“The goal of the Rivers Conservation grants is to improve watershed health, and this project includes several practices – stream restoration and streamside forest buffers – that will do just that,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “We are happy to provide assistance in York County for efforts to improve water quality and increase opportunities for water recreation on Codorus Creek.”

This project is part of Phase 1 of the the 1.4-mile Codorus Greenway from Grantley Road to North George St., in the City of York.

The Codorus Greenway is intended to make the Codorus Creek an important resource for the entire city, the administration said. This 1.4-mile greenway project will create several new public access points to the creek, recreate and re-vegetate the banks of the creek, and create a series of multi-use trails connecting residents and visitors to the creek and to other parts of the city.

“For more than a century, our community has envisioned a green and accessible Codorus Creek running through the heart of our downtown and connecting to our neighborhoods,” said Silas Chamberlin, vice president of Economic & Community Development with the York County Economic Alliance. “DCNR’s investment in the Codorus Greenway brings us one step closer to realizing that vision by advancing Phase 1 of the Codorus Greenway, providing public access to the creek, and making accessible, multi-use connections to the Heritage Rail Trail.”

The grant is among 22 awarded statewide, totaling approximately $2.85 million from Environmental Stewardship and Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Funds for rivers conservation, access, and streamside forest buffers.

Projects will include stream and floodplain restoration, conservation plans, six boat docks/river access points, a fishing pier in Philadelphia, green infrastructure in local parks, and more than 93 acres of streamside forest buffers.

A complete list is on the DCNR website.

