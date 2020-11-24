Juvenile detained after student wounded in Hendersonville Middle shooting

National & World

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At approximately 7:45 a.m. on November 24, 2020, the Hendersonville Police Department responded to an incident involving a firearm on the campus of Hendersonville Middle School. A student discharged a firearm on campus, wounding another student. The juvenile suspect was immediately detained by a school administrator.

Henderson County Public School administrators immediately initiated a Code Red lockdown to secure the school campus, which was quickly downgraded to a Code Yellow once the student suspect was detained and the scene was secured.

The twelve-year-old student who was struck in the leg was transported by ambulance to Mission Hospital. The firearm and the student suspect are in the custody of the Hendersonville Police Department and the investigation is continuing.

The school will begin dismissal of students while remaining under a preventive lockdown. Buses will dismiss at 10:15 a.m. and car riders will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. School families are being contacted by their administrators with specific procedures.

We want to highlight the swift response provided by school administrators, the HMS School Resource Officer, local law enforcement and first responders who quickly secured the scene.

The school system and law enforcement will share additional details as they become available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Hendersonville Middle School is currently on a Code Yellow lockdown.

The Hendersonville Police Department has secured the area, but all individuals, including car riders, parents, and media are being instructed to avoid the area at this time.

A dismissal plan for students who are already at school will be communicated when law enforcement has lifted the lockdown.

The school posted on social media accounts just after 8 a.m. and later confirmed the lockdown with News 13.

At this time, the reason for the lockdown has not been released.

