A purr-fect Thanksgiving: meals for animals at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

Pennsylvania (WNEP) — It was a holiday feast for a group of animals looking for their fur-ever homes.

It’s the second year that the cats and dogs at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit can get a taste of Thanksgiving.

It’s all thanks to Pamela Marcinkevich and Jake Brodowsky from Animals America, a nonprofit that works to protect animals from abuse and neglect.

“Most, you know, animals that are home with families, they get their scraps, and they get to taste stuff, and you know, to be part of the family. Well, these guys don’t have a family yet, so we kind bring home to them,” said Pamela Marcinkevich, president of Animals America.

This year, 210 homemade meals were provided for all the cats and dogs at the shelter. That’s up from 163 meals the year before.

“Especially during the COVID and all that stuff, it’s really playing a big role in how many animals are going to shelters because people might not be able to provide for their homes anymore. They might have to put their animals in the shelter,” said Jake Brodwsky, an assistant at Animals America.

Jane, a bulldog mix who is a new resident at the shelter, was the first to try her Thanksgiving dinner, and you can say she loved it, scarfing it down in a matter of seconds.

Next up were the cats. They were slightly pickier, having more interest in our camera than their meal.

Staff say it’s reassuring to know that people have not forgotten about shelter animals.

“It’s just that time of the year. It warms your heart. It’s great to see that people still think of us and how important we are here in the community,” said Jacob Torba, the fundraiser coordinator at Griffin Pond Animals Shelter.

Those at the shelter believe these Thanksgiving homemade meals give the animals a taste of what it will be like when they find their forever homes.

