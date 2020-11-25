Atlanta police ask for help with most wanted criminals

National & World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department is calling on the public for help finding 10 people wanted on charges ranging from murder to aggravated assault.

“Like many of you, I am concerned about crime in our city. Public safety is a community effort,” Atlanta’s Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant said in a video released Wednesday. “In order to fight crime, we need the public’s help.”

Michael Woods, armed robbery

Eddie Laye, murder

Otis Johnson, aggravated assault/armed robbery/possession of a firearm

Teodros Bagashwe Beyene, aggravated assault

Marcus Rozier, felony murder

Napoleon Daniel, armed robbery

Robert Henderson, vehicular homicide

Tyreek Butts, aggravated assault

Corey Douglas, aggravated assault

James Mitchell, armed robbery

Anyone with information about anyone on the APD’s Top 10 Most Wanted List should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.

