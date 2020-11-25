David Attenborough has left Instagram, just weeks after joining

National & World

David Attenborough has signed off from Instagram, after gaining 6.2 million followers during a short stint on the platform.

The 94-year-old naturalist and TV host joined Instagram on September 24 and made his last post on October 31. His bio now reads: “Account no longer active.”

Attenborough’s last post on the platform said he was “encouraged by the huge amount of ideas and passion” shared on Instagram.

“This might be a wrap for this account — we won’t be posting anything else, though the account will stay open for you to watch David’s messages — but we hope it’s a springboard for many others to build on and share the ways we might create a sustainable future,” it read.

Attenborough’s account was run with the help of his colleagues, Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, who acknowledged in the very first post that “social media isn’t David’s usual habitat.”

The veteran broadcaster’s first post — a video warning about climate change — gained him one million followers in what was a record four hours and 44 minutes, according to Guinness World Records.

Attenborough’s speedy acquisition of Instagram followers beat the previous record holder, Jennifer Aniston, who gained 1 million followers in five hours and 16 minutes after joining the Facebook-owned platform in 2019, Guinness World Records said.

Since then, Attenborough’s record has been beaten by actor Rupert Grint, who reached the million followers mark in four hours and one minute when he joined earlier this month.