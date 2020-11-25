Flint officer facing additional charges after 2nd victim steps forward

National & World

MICHIGAN, USA (WNEM ) — A Flint police officer accused of raping a girl is facing additional charges.

Justin Eric McLeod, a 36-year-old man from Flushing, was arraigned on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 18 on nine charges related to raping a minor. Those charges include:

Four counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree with a person under 13,

Two counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree with a person under 13,

One count of accosting a child for immoral purposes,

One count of aggravated indecent exposure,

One count of unlawful imprisonment.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Wednesday, nine more charges were issued against McLeod after a second victim came forward.

Swanson said the second individual fell victim to McLeod for more than two years.

According to the Flint Police Department, the former officer was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave without pay.

