‘Levine’s Lunch,’ ‘Big Bad Wolf’ beer at Yard of Ale

Stroudsburg, PA (WNEP) — Before the beer had to be kicked and wine corked, there was a healthy buzz inside Newberry’s Yard of Ale on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

“It’s early enough in the day. I wanted to have a beer, have lunch. I have other things to do today. I wanted to support the local community and local businesses,” said Maury Molin, East Stroudsburg.

The state ordered bars and restaurants to stop selling alcohol as of 5 p.m., so owner Barry Lynch created a menu especially for Thanksgiving Eve.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you could order “Levine’s Lunch.” It came with 20 percent off food items.

Then, wash it down with a “Big Bad Wolf” bar special $2 off your favorite craft beer.

“In lieu of the new restrictions, a little tongue-in-cheek comedy, but unfortunately in order to try and get people in, we have to offer a 20 percent discount, which we would gladly do for our customers. But again, as a business owner and someone going through a pandemic, that’s not something you want to do,” said Lynch.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 while the specials were meant to be a joke, he does hope it sends a message to state leaders.

Lynch says businesses have been complying with capacity rules, even turning away customers when there’s no room inside. He doesn’t understand this change of heart from the governor.

“All of a sudden, for no reason, he doesn’t trust us to do it today. The one day where we might make a few dollars to pay some bills that are waiting to be paid, but he will trust me again at 8 a.m. tomorrow to do it. That’s the inconsistency that we find very frustrating,” said Lynch.

Customers who stopped in for the special think it’s important to support local business owners during these unprecedented times.

“It would be nice to see everything get back to normal and see people get out and enjoy time with each other,” said Chris Pasternak, Stroudsburg.

Newberry’s Yard of Ale will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but plans to pour plenty of pints this upcoming weekend.

