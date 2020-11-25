Suspect in the fatal stabbings at San Jose church housing the homeless identified as a frequent guest

National & World

A suspect has been identified and is in custody after two people were fatally stabbed and three others wounded at a California church used as a homeless shelter, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The suspect, Fernando De Jesus Lopez-Garcia, was taken into custody Monday. On Wednesday, he was identified by San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who told reporters he was a frequent guest at Grace Baptist Church, which provides meals and shelter services for people experiencing homelessness and was working there to help set up staff services on the night of the incident.

He was on probation for domestic violence and had an active warrant at the time of the stabbing for failing to comply with the conditions of release in his most recent arrest, Garcia said.

CNN is contacting the public defender’s office to locate a legal representative for Lopez-Garcia.

Police responded to the Grace Baptist Church just before 8 p.m. Sunday and found five people with at least one stab wound each.

An adult man was declared dead at the scene, and an adult woman died after being taken to a hospital. Three other adult men were taken to hospitals and were in serious but stable condition, police said Monday.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but police said four of the victims were members of the community experiencing homelessness and one was a volunteer at the church shelter, Garcia said. The motive for the attack is still under investigation, but Garcia said they have not found evidence that it was motivated by bias.

The church is used as a homeless shelter and was not holding religious services at the time, police said.

“Our hearts are torn for the victims and their loved ones in last night’s horrific stabbing at Grace Baptist Church on 10th Street,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement. “We have lost two community members, and we pray for the recovery of the three others seriously injured in that attack.”

Lopez-Garcia was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic violence. He had been arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, was on probation and had an active warrant at the time of the stabbing for failing to comply with the conditions of release in his most recent arrest, Garcia said. He had been deported from the US three times before the attack, Garcia said.