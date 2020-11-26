Convenience store keeps food giveaway tradition alive, even during a pandemic

National & World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In a year of uncertainty and frustration, one South Asheville convenience store is continuing a yearly tradition.

For the past 13 years, the Shop n’ Go gas station on the corner of Sweeten Creek and Hendersonville roads has provided meals for anyone who wants one on the day before Thanksgiving.

Normally, they would get a big buffet in the store, but this year the manager took extra precautions, preparing the meals and then placing them in to-go containers.

Anyone who wanted or needed a meal was welcome to one, no questions asked.

“It’s to say we appreciate you,” manager Annette McDonald said. “It’s the holidays so, have a meal on us. Kinda sorta like that. And then it kind of developed into, we have a lot of homeless people in the area and they started coming every year and usually around the end of October we get the questions from everyone, are you going to have your dinner this year or not?”

When the store changed owners a few years back they kept the tradition because so many customers kept asking about it.

This year, any meals they didn’t give out will be distributed to the homeless population in the area.

