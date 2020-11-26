Here is how coronavirus samples are tested once the lab receives them

National & World

St. Charles, MO (KMOV) — On the basement level of St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, a microbiology and molecular lab is processing about 1,400 coronavirus tests every day.

“We are actually receiving about 500 to 600 more than we can test in one day,” said Keith Landeros, who manages the lab.

Since March, the lab has processed over 130,000 coronavirus tests. The lab processes tests for all SSM Health System hospitals and urgent cares in the St. Louis metro area.

Landeros said staff is pulling double shifts to keep up.

“Two weeks ago, I could tell you by the time we received that test, that sample, it took about 12 hours. Now we’re more like 36 hours because our volume has more than doubled in the last two weeks,” said Landeros.

When samples arrive, they are prioritized based on the reason your doctor lists for why you needed a test. The samples are then placed into a rack and prepared to be tested.

“The actual test itself, it’s not a simple test that takes 15 to 20 minutes. It ranges from 2 hours to 8 hours,” said Landeros.

The time can fluctuate depending on which of the machines the sample is tested in, some are older and some are newer.

Landerson said the positivity rate of the samples his lab has tested over the last seven days is about 24 percent. In June, Landeros said the positivity rate was closer to two percent.

Dr. Robin Chamberland, the clinical microbiology who oversees the testing, said the quality of the test and sample is key to making sure results come back accurate.

“We know that if we follow the instructions, the risk for false negatives and false positives is very low, but with any testing if a patient is concerned with that result and feels it could be inaccurate, it’s really important to follow up with their provider,” said Chamberland.

Chamberland and Landeros agree there is no ‘sweet spot’ that determines at what point it is best to get tested after exposure to the virus. Landeros said people should get tested after exposure after they start experiencing symptoms.

