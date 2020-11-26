Rockettes perform at Thanksgiving Parade while wearing masks

National & World

The Radio City Rockettes sported a new accessory at this Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The precision dance company, which performs every year at the parade, danced their entire number while wearing masks.

The group sported the masks to meet the parade’s Covid-19 protocols, which were put in place to help avoid the spread of coronavirus as cases continue to surge.

“All participants will be appropriately socially distanced during staging and performances, and required to wear face coverings,” Macy’s said on its website FAQ about the parade’s safety. “Additional personal protective protocols will be implemented based on the participant’s role.

Though masks were a parade requirement, the performance still took social media by storm, with many praising the dancers for doing a rigorous activity with masks on.

“If the Rockettes can wear a mask in the Macy’s parade… you can wear one in Target for 10 minutes,” wrote one Twitter user.

“The Rockettes said yes, you can breathe in your mask,” wrote another.

“If the Rockettes can perform a FLAWLESS dance routine in masks (noses covered and all!) you can wear one to the grocery store,” added another user.

“If the Rockettes can wear masks while they perform in the Macy’s parade, SO CAN YOU,” said another user.

Research published this month by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that mask mandates have actively slowed the spread of Covid-19.

Still, since the pandemic began, there has been a politicized debate over mask wearing in the United States.