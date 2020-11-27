Bar owner wins $20,000 in national contest

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About a month ago, while watching “The Conners” show on ABC with her family, Amy Marshall noticed something on the bottom of the screen.

“Basically announced a mortgage contest that you could enter and win part of $100,000,” Marshall said. “We were like, ‘Oh, we should enter. We should enter.’ So, we did.”

Marshall is the co-owner of The Odditorium. She said the last couple of months have been difficult, and she’s been wearing many different hats to keep her bar and family afloat.

“I am a bar owner, I’m a mother, so I am homeschooling. My partner is a nurse and we are just regular people, but we are having a hard time just like everybody else,” Marshall said.

Wednesday morning she joined a Zoom call with four other families live on Good Morning America.

“We were under the assumption that we were not the winners, that we were just part of the top 25,” Marshall said.

The host announced that they are not the finalist, and that they will each be getting $20,000 towards their mortgage.

“I was proud. I knew it would save us,” Marshall said.

While the money will go towards paying their mortgage, Marshall said it will indirectly save the bar.

“I don’t think I could express into words what it means to be a part of this bar. It has a life of its own. It is its own thing. It’s so important to the community. It means everything to me,” Marshall said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.