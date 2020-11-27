Every day is Thanksgiving for organ recipient

National & World

Simsboro, LA (KTBS) — On this one day of the year, Thanksgiving, many of us focus on things in life for which we are grateful. But a woman from Simsboro, Louisiana, is especially thankful for a gift she received from a stranger… the gift of life.

Darmecia Woods Crane is a teacher and the mother of two teenagers. She recently received a new liver from an unknown donor, which gave her what she calls a new lease on life. She says for her, now, every day is Thanksgiving.

“I’m in such a better state, physically and health wise, you know, the state of mind that I’m in now emotionally and spiritually that has also been given to me and my family, it just puts us in a space of gratitude,” said Crane. “That not just one day of the year are we thankful, but every day that we have life, health and strength, we are ever so grateful, especially during this time.”

Crane received the call from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) alerting her of a donor match on her son’s 18th birthday and graduation day. It was a special day for the whole family. It was also during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is starting a new tradition this holiday season of placing an ornament on her Christmas tree in honor of her liver donor.

“I’m thinking maybe a cross or an angel, just to pay homage to the beautiful sacrifice that was made,” Crane said. “And to remind myself and my family, and you know, our family members, the true purpose of our lives as human beings being here to serve one another in such a selfless and wonderful way.”

According to UNOS, there were 32,579 total organ transplants from January to October of 2020. But the need is still great. Currently, there are 108,870 people on the waiting list to receive a lifesaving organ. To become an organ donor, or to learn more about organ donation, visit unos.org.

