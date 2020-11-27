Retired New York firefighter on mission to honor fallen firefighters on West Coast

National & World

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU) — A retired New York firefighter who served on the frontlines during September 11, 2001 is on mission to honor fallen firefighters.

Frank Pizarro calls Las Vegas home, but served 22 years on the New York Fire Department. He is on mission to retrofit a fire engine to carry caskets of fallen firefighters on the West Coast.

“On the east coast we had send offs for our firefighters and retired when they passed away. And they have full size fire engines that they retrofitted with a lift to carry caskets. Upon doing some research I noticed that the firefighters here don’t have that same option. I would try to bring that service and honor those guys fallen here,” Pizarro said.

Pizarro was forced to retire because of several illnesses related to September 11th. He said this caisson will not only honor those that have fallen but will honor their families.

“It’s really easy for people to say thank you which is a great thing. You should always do that. But we have to let the families know and let them- give them a sendoff with honor. So they know their sacrifice wasn’t in vain, and that they’re taken care of and they’re remembered, and they can take some pride,” Pizarro said.

With the help of the Old Tippen New Jersey Fire Department, Pizarro negotiated a deal to bring a fire engine to Las Vegas. Pizarro paid for the engine out of his own pocket.

“I’m collecting the funds to not only bring the rig here and to ship it, but to also have it retrofitted, get the water tank taken out- re-diamond plated,” Pizarro said.

Pizarro understands that donating during the pandemic will be difficult.

“If you’re going to give, give to those that have given everything. It’s emotional but they deserve it. And so I want to make sure they get it,” Pizarro said.

The memorial engine will be dedicated to Raymond J. Pfeifer, a firefighter who spent his last days fighting for first responder benefits of September 11.

Pizarro will have the engine delivered on Sunday and Mark Saragosa, a Las Vegas firefighter and paramedic will store the engine on his property.

“The fact that there is a dedicate vehicle specifically for memorial services for the city of Las Vegas and the surrounding states, memorial wise it’s a huge honor. You never hoped to have something like this happen to us but to know that something like that exists for a memorial purpose – I’m honored to be a part of something like that,” Saragosa said.

Anyone interested learning more about the fire fighter memorial transport project can do so at firefightermemorialtransport.org . Donations are being accepted on the project’s gofundme page.

