Police ID woman killed; family says she was 5 months pregnant

St. Peters, MO (KMOV) — A pregnant woman was found killed in St. Peters Friday one day after she went missing.

Officers with the St. Peters Police Department were called to Old Towne Park where they found a 22-year-old’s body around noon Friday.

Police later identified her as Amethyst Killian. Killian’s mother said her daughter was last seen walking to a gas station at 1 a.m. Thursday and she never came home. Her mother then filed a missing persons report after 7 p.m.

Family members found her belongings in the park Friday and then called police. Her mother said Killian had two children and was five months pregnant.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to investigate. Investigators haven’t said how she died.

No other information was released.

