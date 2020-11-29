Centenary College helps students during the pandemic with housing for quarantine

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Shreveport, LA (KTBS) — Since August, Centenary College of Louisiana has offered students a place to isolate and quarantine due to the coronavirus. Everything from providing a room if they have encountered a person who has COVID to providing a house near campus if they themselves test positive.

Dean of Students Mark Miller tells KTBS: Centenary has provided this housing at no extra cost. The college’s mitigation also includes testing students weekly; classes are held either outside or in larger rooms to allow social distancing and they have a strict mask mandate.

KTBS spoke to Centenary sophomores Christopher Dant and Ian Givens who are in isolation together until they recover from Coronavirus. One of the students is related to a KTBS 3 employee.

“I have family back at home that has health issues, so I’m not able to just go home and quarantine and isolate, I have to stay here,” said Dant.

Christopher started off in quarantine on campus almost two weeks ago and isolated here after testing positive days later. He felt sickness like the flu for a while but feels fine now. Ian moved in shortly after, on Tuesday and while he also tested positive… So far, he is asymptomatic. They say they choose this option because of their families.

“It’s been really nice having this place we can go and not have to go home, expose our family members, loved ones. So, I’m really appreciative,” said Givens.

Christopher has spent his birthday in quarantine and was grateful to have Ian join before Thanksgiving, providing company for each other during the holiday.

“It’s kind of nice to have a roommate now,” said Dant. “Especially a guy I know. He’s in my fraternity.”

The dean of students, Mark Miller spoke with KTBS about what they offer to students. They also help to equip them for their stay.

“When they first move in, we deliver a care package, that has supplies, breakfast… continental breakfast every day,” said Miller. “Some snacks, bottled water, other things they might need. Every lunch and dinner we deliver meals to them.”

Students are also given a coupon to get groceries delivered.

Family and friends have also dropped off meals from a distance, Christopher’s lacrosse coach even brought him a birthday cake and food.

“Lacrosse team you know…. helping me out, making me feel good,” Chris said.

For Centenary…they plan to continue this as long as it is needed and hope the vaccine will help and the housing will not be needed past next summer.

“We’ve been really pleased,” said Miller. “A lot of folks were skeptical about whether college could be responsible, and I think our students have shown they have been.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.