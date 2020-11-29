Gunman ambushes police, sparks hours-long standoff at Minnesota apartment complex

National & World

A gunman in Minnesota ambushed police officers responding to a complaint before holing up in an apartment building and starting an hours-long standoff Sunday morning, according to police and local reports.

Police in Albert Lea were responding to reports of a noise complaint or weapons violation, after gunshots and or fireworks were reportedly heard, the Albert Lea Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

When police arrived on the scene at 2:18 a.m., suspect Devin Matthew Weiland, 21, fired multiple shots at officers, striking one officer in the chest and hitting at least two police squad cars, the ALPD said.

After the ambush, Weiland ran inside an apartment complex, where he holed up and allegedly fired shots with a high-powered rifle, CNN affiliate KIMT reported.

Police cleared all civilians from the complex and shut off electricity to the building, as negotiators and a SWAT team were brought in to help with the standoff, which lasted until 11 a.m., KIMT and the ALPD said.

Two men, a 52-year-old and 38-year-old, along with the a 30-year-old Albert Lea police officer, were injured in the incident, according to the ALPD.

The two civilians were transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Albert Lea while the officer was treated for his injuries and subsequently released, Albert Lea police said.

“Our thoughts are with the Minnesotans who were hurt in the shooting in Albert Lea this morning,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in statement issued Sunday afternoon.

“Thank you to the law enforcement officers, including both local teams and our State Patrol troopers and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents, who worked to keep Albert Lea residents safe from further harm,” Walz said.