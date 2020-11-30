Governor’s response to young hockey player about winter sports moratorium goes viral

National & World

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) — Connecticut’s governor posted a message to a youth athlete who was critical of his COVID policies and it went viral.

Gov. Ned Lamont doesn’t respond to all his critics, but he wanted 10-year-old Max and all youth athletes to know that he understands their frustration. He said hopefully they’ll be back on the courts and ice very soon.

Long before Lamont was governor, he was a youth hockey player. That’s why he said he was touched when he received an orange puck and letter from Max begging him to lift the temporary moratorium on winter sports.

In a now viral video response, the governor told the young man the postponement was the right decision.

“I’m sorry about that. We’ve found a lot of infections in and around winter sports, in particular hockey,” Lamont said in his message.

More than 12,000 people viewed the video in less than 12 hours. Many commenters said they support the governor’s efforts to keep people safe.

Others agued that they learned more playing sports than in the classroom and that the value of education from sports has been thrown out the window.

Lamont said he understands why people are frustrated but he ended his message to Max with an apology and words of encouragement.

“I really am sorry about the inconvenience,” he said. “I know what it would have meant to me as a kid. But I wanted to tell you we are going to be playing hockey in January if we are really careful right now. Thanks for the puck.”

