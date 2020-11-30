Schools to provide daily updates on ‘catastrophic’ ransomware attack

National & World

TOWSON, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools said Friday that they plan to provide daily updates at 4 p.m. on a “catastrophic” ransomware cyber attack that forced schools to close on Wednesday.

“Our technology and other central office teams have been working these past few days to address this catastrophic attack on our technology system,” the school system tweeted. “Unfortunately, we are limited in what we can say due to the ongoing federal, state and local investigations.”

“However, we plan to share updates each day at 4 p.m. Please keep in mind, we cannot answer every question during this time of the investigation,” they added.

Baltimore County Schools said it wants to remind everyone not to use their BCPS accounts, devices or systems until further notice.

