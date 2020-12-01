A suspect in Friday’s deadly Sacramento mall shooting has been arrested, police say

National & World

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Friday’s shooting deaths of two people at a mall in California’s capital, police said.

Damario Beck was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man inside Sacramento’s Arden Fair Mall on Friday evening, Sacramento police said.

Beck was being held in county jail Tuesday on two preliminary counts of murder without opportunity for bail, according to online records from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

CNN’s attempts to identify and contact a representative for Beck weren’t immediately successful.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting resulted from a verbal altercation between two groups of people that were known to each other from prior interactions,” Sacramento police said on Twitter.

Beck “has been identified as the shooter,” the department said on Twitter, without providing details on what led them to make the identification. The department thanked mall personnel for their assistance in the investigation.

Detectives “are still investigating the incident and believe there are additional witnesses and involved parties,” Sacramento police said.

Police did not release the names of the two victims.

Police learned of the shooting a little after 6 p.m. Friday, Sacramento police spokesman Karl Chan said last week. A suspected gunman fled before officers arrived, police said.

Beck is scheduled to appear in court on the charges Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.