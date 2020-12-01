Gov. Kemp signs Executive Order allowing nursing homes to administer COVID-19 vaccine

National & World

GEORGIA, USA (WGCL) — Georgia’s governor again renewed COVID-19 safety guidelines as the state battles to contain the spread of the virus, but with it comes new information regarding the process of administering a highly-anticipated vaccine.

In the Empowering a Health Georgia Executive Order, Gov. Brian Kemp is now allowing nursing homes to administer the pending COVID-19 vaccine, including in a drive-thru setting, and permits any nurse or pharmacist to observe patients for the requisite 15 minute window after receiving the vaccine.

During a nursing home roundtable Monday, Kemp said, “We would expect to be able to begin vaccinating individuals by the second or third week in December.”

The Order goes into effect December 1, and expires on December 15 at 11:59 p.m.

