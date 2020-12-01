Missouri senator to file legislation to lift restrictions put in place on small businesses

National & World

ST. LOUIS (KCTV/KSMO) — Missouri Senator Andrew Koenig plans to challenge St. Louis County Executive Sam Page at the state house.

The challenge will come in the form of new state legislation that aims to lift the restrictions put in place on small businesses. Senator Koenig said the restrictions banning indoor dining are not about public health but control.

Restrictions banning indoor dining took effect two weeks ago. Monday, County Executive Page said it’s too early to know if they are working.

Those opposed to the ban said they have yet to be shown any county data that proves restaurants are helping transmit the virus. Some owners told News 4 business has been slashed by up to 80%, and, while it would be easier and cheaper to close, they are staying open to help their employees.

Page said restaurants and bars are not the only problem when it comes to spreading the virus, but they do play a role.

During his Monday morning press briefing, Page said majority of new COVID-19 cases are in south St. Louis County, where there is less mask compliance.

