Man sets up Santa mailbox to spread holiday cheer during pandemic

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Sacramento, CA (KOVR) — Plenty of homes on Mandel Street in Natomas are decked out with decorations, but there’s one house near the corner of Mandel and Rockmont Circle that has a special decoration aimed to please every wishful boy and girl this Christmas.

“This year because of COVID, we thought we’d take it one step further which is adding a Santa mailbox,” John Germany said. “Basically, kids can put their letters in the mailbox and Santa will reply to them.”

So far, 20 letters for Santa have been dropped off at Germany’s Santa mailbox since Sunday. Germany said it means a lot to provide something for the community during this stressful holiday season.

“It’s been such a difficult year. To have the kids come by and drop things off, it feels good for us,” Germany said. “Santa has a lot of work on his schedule and this time of the year especially. So us helping out makes a big difference.”

Those who have dropped off their letters with wish lists are eager to hear from Saint Nick.

“It’s going to feel like really, really good because I’ve been waiting to hear back,” Niall Huber, who dropped a letter at the box on Monday, said.

Niall and his twin brother Liam are hoping Santa comes through with giving them their Christmas gifts.

“I was being really good this year, so I thought I would get it,” Huber.

Germany said Santa will write back if you leave a self-addressed stamped envelope. And Germany told CBS13 people need to trust Santa on getting back to them and that he is busy.

But he is getting back to people, Germany’s daughter Emma received a letter back from Santa.

“Santa said I’m going to get presents,” Emma Germany said.

The pandemic is certainly making its presence felt this holiday season. But, for some, giving children this option of being able to get in touch with Santa is what the holiday spirit is all about.

“It’s just a good showing of the community coming together still. Just knowing that there’s kids out there who might not be able to do what they’re normally used to be able to do,” Amber Huber, Liam and Niall’s mother, said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.