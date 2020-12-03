Art projects from 2 Milton Hershey students headed to the International Space Station

National & World

HERSHEY, Pa (WPMT) — Art projects created by a pair of Milton Hershey school students will be launched into the stars on Saturday as part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education’s Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, the school announced Thursday.

The art created by Joshua Ferguson and Zoya Johnson, now in fourth and sixth grades, respectively, are two of 67 mission patches selected for the next flight to the International Space Station, the Milton Hershey School said.

The launch is scheduled for 11:39 a.m. Saturday.

The Mission Patch project has been part of human space flight since the 1960s, the Milton Hershey School said. Through patch competitions, communities can engage with an authentic aspects of the space program.

“At MHS, our younger students participated in the patch competition two years ago, at the same time the high schoolers were working on microgravity experiments that also went to the International Space Station in 2019 with the SSEP program,” the school said.

Ferguson and Johnson will watch the launch Saturday knowing their projects are a piece of history, MHS said.

