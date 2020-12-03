Couple flies back to Hawaii despite positive COVID-19 test results

National & World

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — A couple traveling to Kaua’i was arrested at the Lihue Airport on Sunday after they tested positive for COVID-19 and continued to board a flight from California.

Preliminary reports show the couple, traveling with a four-year-old, were instructed to isolate and not to board a plane to Hawai’i by the Quarantine Station at the San Francisco International Airport.

The Wailua couple, 41-year-old Wesley Moribe and 46-year-old Courtney Peterson continued to board a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Lihue, despite the airport’s instructions.

Once the couple landed in Lihue, officers with the Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) escorted them to a designated isolation room.

KPD then arrested the two for Second Degree Reckless Endangering after knowingly boarding a flight with COVID-19, and putting other passengers in danger.

Both Moribe and Peterson posted bail at $1,000 each.

KPD says the officers were fully equipped with personal protective gear while processing the couple.

Child Protective Services was notified after the four-year-old was released into the care of a family member.

“The Kauai Police Department, working alongside our county and state partners, remain diligent in protecting the health and safety of our island,” said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “We continue to request visitors and residents alike to follow the Governor’s Emergency Rules and take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

United Airlines released the following statement on the matter:

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have various policies and procedures in place as part of a multi-layered approach to create a safer travel environment, including mandating that everyone onboard wears a mask. Prior to traveling, all United customers are required to complete a ‘Ready to Fly’ checklist acknowledging they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days. We are investigating this matter further to assess these passengers’ ability to fly on United in the future.”

