‘It’s just awful’: Hit-and-run driver damages restaurants

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — A hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning in southeast Portland has left some restaurant owners cleaning up the damage.

Shattered glass and torn-up tables – the mess is the latest obstacle facing Angelo’s.

“It’s just awful. Everybody is trying to do their best to survive. And this is what we got to do,” said Sophia Shaima, employee at Angelo’s.

The restaurant and bar is doing its best to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, this is another hit to the business.

Portland police say a driver crashed into the restaurants along Southeast Hawthorne and Southeast 46th at around 6:40 a.m. Police say the driver drove down the sidewalk, paused to assess the damage, then drove off.

The drive has not been caught, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, the staff at Angelo’s is working together to sweep up and board up so they can get back to cooking up meals for take-out.

“Sweep up all the glass, at least make it safe on sidewalk for people to walk and then board up the two windows. We are going to help our neighbors at the Thai restaurant board up their window and possibly help cleanup,” Shaima said.

The owner of Angelo’s is asking Portlanders to support local businesses if they can, saying now is the time they really need it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.