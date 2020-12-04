Firefighters make holidays brighter for boy with severe form of muscular dystrophy

National & World

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WLKY) — Here’s one that’ll warm your heart.

A group of firefighters from the Shelbyville Fire Department recently went out to make the holidays a little brighter for a 7-year-old boy with a severe form of muscular dystrophy.

DJ lives with his grandmother, who is raising her five grandchildren and two of her daughters (one of them who is disabled). Regina Walker, his grandmother, tells WLKY that DJ’s condition — Duchenne muscular dystrophy — is fatal and he was recently released from the hospital three weeks ago due to issues with his lungs.

Walker said one of DJ’s Christmas wishes this year was to have Christmas lights hung on his house, but she said she couldn’t afford to buy new lights.

That’s when the fire department stepped in.

“I’m not one to share things, but I was, I was thinking, ‘No, people need to see this.’ People need something good with everything else that is going on. People need to see something good,” Walker said.

The Shelbyville firefighters learned about DJ’s Christmas wish and put up the lights for him and his family to enjoy. The fire department posted an act of kindness on Facebook, adding that it was an “honor and privilege” for the firefighters.

“This right here sure puts things back in perspective. We get so wrapped up in our daily rush that we tend to lose sight of the important things,” the fire department post said.

The photos show the firefighters interacting with the family, one of the firefighters fist-bumping DJ from the window and another giving him a hug. DJ is also pictured on the firetruck with the firefighters.

“We hope it helps make their Christmas just a little brighter,” they said.

For DJ, it was a special moment to have his Christmas wish come true.

“I want lights on my house so Santa Claus can see my house,” he said.

