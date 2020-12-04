Woman ejected from car after Corvette running from police crashes into her

National & World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — A Corvette running from Alabama State Troopers crashed into a Honda Accord at Michigan Avenue and Duval Street Thursday morning.

According to one witness, the woman driving the Accord was ejected out of the back window and became trapped underneath her own car.

“When he hit her — her car spun and then she was ejected out of the back window and her car landed on her,” said the witness.

The witness told FOX10 News that five to six men moved the car off the victim. They say she was conscious and alert when the ambulance arrived.

Also, in the backseat of the Honda was a baby girl. As the witness went to assist the toddler — she says the suspect tried to make a fast getaway in her vehicle.

“He tried to jump in my trunk… so when he jumped in my truck I tried to get him out of my truck — me and the trooper. Then when he got out of my truck he tried to get into the trooper’s truck. But they got him and took him to the ground and put handcuffs on him and I think they tased him,” said the witness.

The baby and the woman were all taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

ALEA said the chase started when the driver of the Corvette refused to stop when a trooper tried to stop the vehicle. Investigators said after the crash, the Corvette driver tried to stop a passing vehicle and even attempted to steal the state trooper’s patrol car before being taken into custody.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

