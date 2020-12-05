Surprise! Beaverton HS student to join Marine Corps gets $180K check

National & World

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV ) — A Beaverton High School student got a big surprise on Friday, proving that hard work pays off.

On Friday, four Marines surprised Ethan Li with a $180,000 check for the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship.

Ethan is a first generation American. His parents immigrated to the U.S. from China. Now, he’s planning to join the Marine Corps.

The 17-year-old was one of more than 100 students from Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington state to apply for the scholarship.

“Definitely without those who have gotten me along this way, I wouldn’t be here,” Li said. “This really means I’m able to live up to my fullest expression of gratitude for this country.”

When Ethan graduates high school, he will get a full-ride and will be commissioned as a Marine officer when he graduates college.

