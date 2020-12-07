Ransomware incident impacts medical center computer systems

National & World

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — The Greater Baltimore Medical Center confirmed Sunday evening they detected a ransomware incident that brought some of their systems down earlier Sunday.

They said the incident impacted their information technology systems, but that they have a “robust processes” in place to maintain “safe and effective patient care.”

They said there is no evidence that any patient information has been misused and they are working with outside experts and law enforcement for the investigation.

Their investigation, however, is still in its early stages, and some procedures scheduled for Monday may be affected.

All patients whose procedures may be rescheduled have already been contacted, GMBC said.

This incident is yet another one of ransomware attacks that have recently hit the Baltimore area.

All Baltimore County Public Schools closed last Wednesday after the school system was hit with a ransomware cyber attack. The district said its entire network system was inaccessible after an unknown actor took over and demanded ransom.

