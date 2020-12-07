R&B singer arrested in connection to a Buckhead hotel shooting

National & World

GEORGIA, USA (WGCL) — A Chicago-based R&B singer has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Buckhead Hotel.

The shooting happened on December 1 at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road, according to Atlanta police.

According to a police report, an officer responding to a shots fired call at the hotel found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The officer noted in the report that the victim, a 24-year-old-old man, was somewhat responsive, and responded to questions. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

According to the police report, a woman at the scene, later identified as singer and songwriter, Ann Marie, allegedly told an officer that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.”

The arriving officer wrote in the police report that Ann Marie was screaming hysterically, and she had to be removed from the hotel room where the shooting happened.

Ann Marie continued asking officers if the victim was ok or dead, and she reportedly told another officer she and the victim grew up together and they were from Chicago visiting Atlanta.

Atlanta police did not provide any additional details, but Ann Marie was booked at the Fulton County Jail for possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ann Marie is known for her 2018 song, Secret.

