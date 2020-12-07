Retired Oklahoma minister volunteers to make sure community doesn’t go hungry

National & World

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — It’s a story we’ve heard from thousands of Oklahomans: I need help feeding my family. Help is out there, and it comes in all kinds of shapes and sizes.

“OK, first, I’m a retired minister and a pastor and a missionary,” Dewain Duck said.

Duck volunteers his time to make sure his community does not go hungry.

“Whenever they have people that are needing something, that’s my mission – to try and get it to them,” Duck said.

He does a lot of leg work these days. Duck’s brother is the pastor of a church in Wilson, Oklahoma. So, when the food comes in, Duck makes sure it gets to hungry families.

“There’s always people around us that need help, and sometimes they’re reluctant to say anything. You might need to open the conversation,” Duck said.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has stretched far behind the big city limits, and people like Duck prove the Oklahoma Standard runs deeper than the outpouring of support following huge disasters.

“They would appreciate any help that could come in,” Duck said.

