Woman goes viral in 45-day knitting challenge

GRETNA, La. (WDSU) — Ashley Chauvin runs a Facebook group that decorates tumblers. They recently started a new project, creating hats for babies in the NICU.

Chauvin thought of the idea to help a group member grieve after the loss of her baby 45 years ago. Her daughter’s name was Melissa Mansur.

Ashley Chauvin from Gretna, said “We started October 15th and finished on November 28th on Melissa’s 45th birthday. We did 45 days worth of Facebook lives. Everyday we made one baby hat a day.”

But one hat easily turned into four and five for members taking part in Melissa On Your Mind, with Facebook lives taking in millions of views.

“People were challenging each other.’ Like I made three, oh I made five.’ People started getting into friendly competitions. We started off as a tumbler group that ended up being this group of comradery, healing and friendship.” said Chauvin.

A healing Chauvin needed. Eight years ago she lost her 6 month old son to brain cancer.

Chauvin said, “As a grieving mother I know what it is like to long for that healing and closure.”

Forty-five days after kicking off the project, Chauvin said the group made at least 5,000 hats. Coming in from places as far as Germany and Australia.

The group is sending what they made to Wisconsin, at the hospital where Melissa was born and the one where she died. The group is donating hats to other premature babies, in Melissa’s honor.

“I hope it brings hope. I hope it inspires people to see there is still goodness in the world. I hope it inspires others to see you can come together in numbers for goodness and greatness. I hope it brings comfort to those mothers, to know they are not alone,” said Chauvin.

