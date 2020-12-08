Des Moines BLM renews call for firing of police officer following his promotion

National & World

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines Black Lives Matter renewed its call for the firing of a Des Moines police officer over an arrest in June after learning he received a promotion.

Members of the group said two officers unlawfully entered a private residential elevator on June 2 and “violently kidnapped” a Des Moines resident who had just come home from a nonviolent protest.

Des Moines police Officer Brian Foster, who assisted in making the arrests, appeared on a list of DMPD personnel promoted to senior officer during Monday’s Des Moines City Council meeting.

During the meeting, some Des Moines residents criticized the police department and the city council over the incident.

“There’s an outcry in our city, our home and our communities while council continues to slam the door in our faces, silence our voices and put their constituents’ lives on the back burner,” one Des Moines resident said during the meeting.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to accusations from Des Moines Black Lives Matter with a statement that said, in part, “The officers involved in this arrest had witnessed an offense outside the apartment building and then entered into the common area of that building to make arrests. We disagree with the characterization of this action as being unlawful.”

The police department went on to say that senior police officer promotions are non-competitive and based on “meeting educational and service requirements”

