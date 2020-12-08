High school helps grow food for those in need

National & World

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) — More people than usual are struggling to make ends meet this year, especially in the holiday season.

One Baldwin County high school has teamed up with Prodisee Pantry to help fill the growing need.

So far this year, Prodisee Pantry has fed nearly thirty thousand families across the Eastern Shore.

Giving away 2.8 million pounds of food already, and counting.

The holiday season doesn’t make making ends meet any easier.

Thanks to a grant and partnership, Daphne High School students are helping feed families, donating nearly 400 pounds of local produce grown in their garden last year.

This year they are hoping to reach 500 pounds.

Teachers say its a way to get kids out of the classroom, and into the community.

“We’ve been up there a couple times doing field trips and they really enjoyed it, so they have a way to picture now where the food is actually going,” Luke Stewart, a Daphne High School teacher who helped put the garden together.

The program also gives students a taste of agriculture and other trades, switching out textbooks for turnips.

“It really gives them a good idea of what they can do if they don’t go to college, and what they can do outside of school,” said Stewart.

Prodisee Pantry hosts their weekly food distribution every Tuesday morning from 9 to noon.

All you need to bring is your proof of residence in Baldwin County.

Prodisee Pantry is also asking for monetary donations as they work to feed a record number of families.

