Officials: 9-pound goldfish found swimming in lake

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — Greenville County park officials say a lake study turned up a 9-pound goldfish in an upstate lake.

Greenville County recreation officials posted on Twitter saying the 9-pound goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at lakes around the county.

Oak Grove Lake is located off of Roper Mountain Road.

Ty Houck, with Greenville County Parks, Recreation & Tourism, tells WYFF News 4 that the county hired a lake specialist to update the pond management study done 10 years ago.

Houck said the specialist was conducting a practice called “electrofishing” which stuns the fish, but does not harm them, causing them to float to the surface so they can measure and study the fish population.

Houck said in addition to the goldfish, a 4.5-pound large mouth bass was also found in the lake.

Goldfish are not native to South Carolina lakes, but Houck said it is not invasive or causing issues in the lake, so it was released back into the lake.

