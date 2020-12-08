Police warn of possible increase in package thefts this holiday season due to online shopping amid Covid-19 pandemic

National & World

Baltimore County, MD (WJZ) — With more people shopping online this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police are warning there could be an increase in the number of porch pirates stealing peoples’ Christmases.

One of the latest instances of a Grinch stealing packages happened in a Baltimore County neighborhood near the city-county line. A homeowner in the area provided WJZ surveillance video that caught an alleged package thief in action around 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the Mount Washington area.

“As we like to say, ’tis the season to keep your packages safe,” Sgt. Vickie Warehime with the Baltimore County Police Department said.

The video shows a car pull up to a mailbox, at which point the package thief reaches out and steals a package before the car drive away. Another neighbor said an alleged thief tried to break into a home, even trying to disable a security camera.

Online shoppers are on high alert this holiday season.

“Someone could have a present come to their house for the holidays or someone just looking forward to one so it’s not fun,” Baltimore resident James Leinbach said.

Police warn people to make sure they’re home when deliveries occur or have packages rerouted to a neighbor. If a package contains something expensive, people should require a signature at the door.

Packages can also be sent to pick-up boxes such as those from Amazon that are found at a number of retailers.

People meeting with online sellers in person can also exchange goods and money outside any county police precinct.

As wary shoppers keep an eye out for their packages, Warehime said they should also be on the lookout for suspicious drivers.

“If they’re rolling around in your neighborhood at a slow pace and you’re not familiar with who they are, they are more than likely looking for the packages and presents sitting on your porch,” she said.

