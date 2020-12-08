Senior surprised with replacement state championship ring after house fire

National & World

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Football coaches at Central Catholic High School had a surprise for a deserving senior.

The Rams are 2019 State Champions in football, and earlier this year, the coaches delivered the championship rings pandemic-style: door to door for each player.

On Monday, there was another special delivery, this time for a player who has been through a lot.

Myles Broadous remembers it clearly. How could he not? He and his Central Catholic High School Football team won the state championship.

“Everyone was in a good mood; everyone was all over the place,” Broadous said. “I mean, I’ll carry that with me forever.”

But if there’s anything we’ve learned in this past year, it’s that we can go from one high to some of the lowest of lows.

“I ran inside, got my sister we ran out of the house, and that’s when like the first explosion went off,” he said.

Broadous’ family lost their house in a fire earlier this year. Luckily everyone got out okay. However, many precious items were lost in the fire, including his championship ring.

Monday night, while he thought he was doing this interview to catch up on a year in review, his coaches had something else in mind.

“Coach Guthrie and I, we kinda went together and called up the ring company and thought young man, you should have that,” Head Coach Steve Pyne. “So we’d like to present that to you on the one year anniversary of our state championship. Thank you, thank you so much. You know we love you, love you all too.”

“I’m so grateful to have people like this in my life, didn’t think I’d get to see it again, and I’m not gonna let it go,” Broadous said.

