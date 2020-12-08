Toddler dead, 20-yo badly hurt in stabbing

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Canton, Ga (WGCL) — Canton Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that claimed the life of a 13-month-old child. Police say a 20-year-old also suffered life-threatening injuries.

The fatal incident unfolded at a residence on the 200 block of the Mountain View subdivision Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. Both female victims were located inside a room suffering from stab wounds.

The child was transported to Northside Hospital Cherokee where she succumbed to her injuries. The adult victim is listed in “serious condition” at WellStar Kennestone.

Detectives are actively interviewing people during this ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made, however, police do not believe the community is at risk.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.