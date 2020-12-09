Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation on Hwy 22

National & World

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — At least one person was killed late Tuesday night in an officer-involved shooting near Gates.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and at least one Oregon State Police trooper were involved in a shooting near mile post 38 on Highway 22 at 11:45 p.m.

The sheriff said the shooting was “fatal,” but no members of law enforcement were hurt.

No other details about what led up to the shooting were initially released.

Highway 22 was closed during the investigation. The closure was expected to be “lengthy.”

All lanes of the highway were reopened at about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting is being investigated by the Salem Police Department since the incident happened in Marion County.

