Four people injured after an explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant, governor says

At least four people were hurt after a fire at a chemical plant in Belle, West Virginia, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

No additional details have been released on those injured.

An explosion and fire occurred at the Chemours plant Tuesday at 10:02 p.m., according to a news release from Kanawha County Commission.

The “primary fire” was caused by methanol, Justice said during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The incident prompted a 2-mile radius shelter-in-place order, a county official told CNN, which has since been lifted.

Officials let the fire continue to burn off until just after midnight when it was extinguished, Justice said.

“The outcome could have been much worse if not for all the first responders,” said Justice.

Belle is located 15 minutes south of Charleston.

Officials do not believe any chemicals from the plant fire got into the Kanawha River, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told CNN affiliate WSAZ.

Chemours confirmed the fire to CNN and said that “site responders worked to contain the fire.”

According to Chemours’ website, the company specializes “in industries ranging from automotive, paints, and plastics to electronics, construction, energy, and telecommunications.” The plant processes several different types of chemicals, Herrald said.