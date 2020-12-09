Gov. Inslee extends COVID-19 restrictions through rest of year

National & World

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that Washington’s statewide COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings would be extended by three more weeks instead of expiring next week.

The new orders will now go until Jan. 4 unless lifted early or extended longer, both of which is a possibility, the Governor said during a briefing streamed online.

“We are suffering a very dire situation with the pandemic,” Inslee said.

“We still do not have a clear picture of the situation following the Thanksgiving weekend,” Inslee added.

The order limits retail capacity, allows restaurants to offer outdoor dining only, and means the lights at Allen’s Crosley Lanes will stay dark through what’s usually the busiest time of year.

“Our family is devastated,” Don Allen said Tuesday from his darkened bowling alley. “Out of the last nine months, we were open for two months. I don’t’ know how the Governor expects us to pay our bills.”

In his announcement, Inslee did tout a new, $50 million relief package for the businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. Namely, fitness centers, bowling alleys, movie theaters and music venues.

State officials said approved businesses might each receive up to a $20,000 chunk of the grant money.

“It sounds like a lot of money, but our industry itself has probably lost $30-40 million, so there’s just not enough to go around,” said Dave Husted, who owns Husted’s Hazel Dell Lanes.

Last week, Husted’s father and his father’s business partner closed Kellogg Bowl after 58 years in Milwaukie.

“To be perfectly blunt, I don’t care if it’s from Uncle Sam or the state; somebody needs to bail us out,” Husted said.

Husted said with help from his landlord and others; he might survive until summer.

For Allen, everything is uncertain.

“My wife has been burning up the phone all day today, and she was yesterday as well, trying to get relief from anyone we have monthly payments to,” Allen said. “I hope we’re still here by Jan. 4.”

Inslee said whether the most recent order is lifted early or extended will depend on how COVID-19 cases look from the Thanksgiving holiday and the rest of the holiday season, as well as hospital capacity.

