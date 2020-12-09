Woman turning trash into rainbow-art for a good cause

National & World

LAWRENCE, KS (WESH) — If you spend any time in Lawrence, Kansas, these days, you will likely see a rainbow. And this one has nothing to do with rain.

Sara Gillum is a stay-at-home mother of two who said she found she had a lot of time on her hands once the pandemic hit. She also had a lot of anxiety.

“We are living in some pretty troubled times sometimes and just seemed like every day there would be something else I’d hear about that I wished I could help with,” she said.

Her wish came true when she began making art out of discarded lids from her children’s toy and art containers.

Gillum started “Rainbow Strings” as a way to keep her hands and her mind occupied. Soon, strangers began noticing and asking if she’d sell them. That’s when Gillum realized the help she wanted to give could come from the strings she was making.

With donated cup lids, marker caps and other things no longer of use, Gillum is making and selling her strings in Lawrence. She donates all the money she makes to local charities that support human rights and help feed and clothe people who need the help.

Gillum says she’s overwhelmed by the support she’s getting. But, she isn’t surprised.

“It’s just been really amazing to me to see how many people want to help,” she said. “More people who want to help than people who want to hurt.”

To learn more about Rainbow Strings for the Lawrence Community, click here to check out her Facebook Page, or email her at rainbowstringslawrence@gmail.com.

