Local event planner gives brides-to-be dream weddings

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Sarah Lizabeth is not just an event planner and venue owner, she’s also a bride-to-be herself.

“After seeing how this has impacted the event industry and also brides across the United States, having to postpone my own personal wedding this year, I just thought, there is something more I can do,” Lizabeth said.

So she came up with “Give a Wedding.”

“Within 30 minutes of putting the website up, I’ve heard from so many people,” she said.

Since the pandemic put the brakes on thousands of weddings, Sarah wants those brides-to-be to have the one thing they desire: something special, for a very big day.

It could be a wedding dress or a photobooth for another bride to be.

On the Give a Wedding website there’s even more dreams, like wedding bands, flowers and a DJ.

And Sarah hopes to make them all happen.

“My greatest hope we would be that this will continue to grow and people will continue to give so that we can be able to give everybody their dreams,” she said.

Sarah says they’re able to make these dreams happen through donations and sponsors.

So if you would like to help out, or maybe you have your own dream for your wedding, head over to the Give a Wedding website for more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.