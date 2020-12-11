Quick-thinking teen helps save life after house catches fire

National & World

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (WCBS) — A quick-thinking teenager helped save a life Thursday on Long Island when a house went up in flames.

Thankfully, a total of seven people got out alive.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, a two story home on St. Peters Drive in Brentwood caught fire. A resident was out back cooking, according to her neighbor, who saw the flames spread to the house.

Star Grant, 16, says everyone ran out except for her 69-year-old neighbor.

“They were cooking and I guess the lady got scared and she ran out, and the whole house was on fire, and I rushed inside because I knew she was in there, and I rushed inside and I grabbed her,” Star said.

“When Star ran in, and we kept calling her, Star didn’t answer. My brother ran in and grabbed the both of then and brought them both upstairs,” said Star’s mother Maria Grant.

Catalina Seguna was rescued. In Spanish, she told Gusoff it was a cooking pot that caught fire.

From the basement where she lives, she saw huge flames.

Multiple fire departments responded, knocked the fire down and disabled several propane tanks.

“There were numerous propane tanks in the rear that had to be removed. They could have caused more damage,” said Chief Andrew Renison of the

Brentwood Fire Department.

There were hugs and tears as three families who lived inside now cope with the losses.

“I lost everything, clothes, I can’t have nothing,” one man said. “My kid, my wife okay… I thank God for that.”

“Honestly, I don’t have no regrets. I’m glad I did it before it was too late,” Star said.

The Red Cross is on the scene and will be helping to find temporary shelter for the five adults and two children who are now without a home.

