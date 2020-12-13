Sheriff: Wife arrested after shooting husband in front of children

National & World

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV ) — A woman was arrested Saturday for shooting her husband outside their home in Jefferson.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a home in the 600 block of Union Street in Jefferson just before 2:30 p.m.

The first deputy to arrive at the scene found neighbors confronting Alicia Torres, 37, according to MCSO. The deputy discovered her husband, Donald Secrest, 37, with a gunshot wound.

Secrest was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Torrest and Secrest were arguing inside their home before the shooting. When Secrest tried to leave the house, Torrest shot him once while he was inside his car, backing out of the driveway. Their three children witnessed the shooting.

Torres was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

