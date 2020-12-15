Local mail carrier indicted for stealing people’s checks, depositing them

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — A local mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has been indicted for stealing people’s mail along his route and depositing their checks into his own account.

Lane A. Snider, a 21-year-old from KCK, has been charged in a 13-count indictment by a federal grand jury in KCMO.

He worked as a mail carrier for the USPS from June 13 until Aug. 6 of this year.

Snider would allegedly take then opened mail addressed to customers on his route. He would remove checks from the opened mail and then deposit them into his own account.

The indictment charges Snider with one count of stealing mail and 12 counts of bank fraud. Each of the fraud counts is tied to the deposit of a stolen check, ranging in value from $25 to $500.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney R. Pratten. It was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

